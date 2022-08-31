Davon P. Marshal , 36, of Dayton, OH, theft, innocent, continued, OR bond.

Ricky J. Mays, 52, of 2862 Dawn Lane, domestic violence, dismissed, aggravated menacing, dismissed.

Nicholas A. Smith, 24, breaking and entering, dismissed - indicted.

Anthony D. Arnold, 57, of 141 Prarie Ave., OVI, continued, OVI/breath, dismissed, DUS, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.

Kathryn A. Chambers, 44, of 1431 Malden Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Leroy C. Dearmond, 18, of 314 E. Rose St., aggravated robbery, dismissed, felonious assault, dismissed.

Nicole M. Levalley, 40, of 1920 E. High St. #9, DUS, dismissed.

Matthew J. Macalpine, 38, of Enon, OH, violation of TPO, dismissed.

Brandon D. I. Noland, 31, of Columbus, OH, weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted, carrying concealed weapon, dismissed - indicted.

Patrick Shediack, 45, of 2219 Beverly Ave., request for bail, dismissed.

Carolyn S. Spradlin, 57, of 2124 S. Hadley Road, theft, dismissed - indicted, forgery, dismissed - indicted.

Jeffrey A. Springer, 41, of 1753 Clifton Ave., domestic violence, guilty, 180 days of jail with 67 days suspended, 113 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, suspended on 1 year probation, law abiding, comply with no contact order, fined $150, assault, dismissed.

Jailee M. Victoria, 19, of 1750 Baker Road, Lot 46, aggravated burglary, dismissed - indicted, kidnapping, dismissed - indicted.

Mariah R. Hayes, 22, of 1750 Baker Road, Lot 46, aggravated burglary, dismissed - indicted.

Brian J. Knadler, 45, of 120 W. Mulberry St., Apt. 130, criminal trespass, continued, PD appointed.

Xavier A. Lawson, 19, of New Carlisle, OH, domestic violence, dismissed.

Sharod L. Lay, 40, of 1806 Woodward Ave., flee/elude police officer, dismissed.

Shalene D. Radford, 44, of 812 Linden Ave., violation of TPO, dismissed - indicted.

Kavon L. Robinson, 25, have weapons/under disability, dismissed - indicted, carry concealed weapon, dismissed - indicted, violation of TPO, dismissed - prosecutor request, violation of TPO, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Aaron L. Belle, 38, of 332 W. Southern Ave., weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted, assault, dismissed - indicted, resisting arrest, dismissed - indicted, improper handling of firearm/motor vehicle, dismissed - indicted.

Caiden I. Darst, 24, of 1750 Baker Road, Lot 46, aggravated burglary, dismissed - indicted, firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed - indicted.

Tyrone L. Fambro Jr., 30, of 520 Tarimore Drive, violation of TPO, dismissed - indicted.

Emanuel A. Jones, 50, of 1118 Pine St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Ricky J. Mays, 52, of 2862 Dawn Lane, disrupting public service, dismissed - indicted, domestic violence, dismissed, aggravated menacing, dismissed.

John A. Music, 27, of 1601 1/2 W. Clark St., tamper with evidence, dismissed - indicted, weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted, carry concealed weapon, dismissed.

Walter J. Simpson, 38, of 1935 Michigan Ave., rape, dismissed - indicted, kidnapping, dismissed - indicted, aggravated burglary, dismissed - indicted.