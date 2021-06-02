Justin A. Ewing, 31, of Columbus, OH, assault, innocent, continued, eligible defendant.

Semaj C. Green, 18, of 311 Stanton Ave. Apt 4, assault, innocent, continued, eligible defendant.

Douglas W. C. Harrison, 35, of 1622 Warder St., guilty.

Michael W. Hensel, 27, of 1026 E. John St. Apt G, OVI, guilty, continued, bond $2,000, identity fraud, continued, PD appointed, bond $5,000.

Ashley N. Maloney, 33, of 2580 N. Limestone #102, PD appointed, guilty.

Danell L. Miller, 41, of 142 Delcourt Dr., aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

William M. Moore, 45, of 360 S. Limestone St. #302, aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered, aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered, disorderly conduct, bench warrant ordered.

Michael L. Murray, 34, of 2420 Mayfair Dr., criminal damaging, continued, no contact/not to be 500 ft. 1624 Kenton, PD appointed, bond $1,500.

Michael L. Murray, 34, of 2420 Mayfair Dr., domestic violence, continued, PD appointed, no contact/not to be 500 ft. 1419 Linden, bond $2,500.

Christopher R. Neal , 39, of 23 E. Mulberry St., domestic violence, continued, PD appointed, bond $5,000.

Christopher R. Neal, 39, of 126 E. Mulberry St. #2, felonious assault/weapon, continued, PD appointed, bond $75,000.

Christopher R. Neal , 39, of 1205 W. High St., PD appointed, guilty, bond $2,500, guilty.

Roland Richardson, 32, of Dayton, OH, OVI, continued, PD appointed, bond $2,500.

Roland I. Richardson, 32, of Dayton, OH, domestic violence, innocent, continued, bond $1,000.

Melissa A. Scaglia, 53, of 2612 Cavins Ave., felonious assault/weapon, continued, bond $5,000.

Jennifer R. Smith, 25, of South Solon, OH, theft, continued, PD appointed, bond $2,500, receiving stolen property, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.

Emery L. Thomas, 36, of 1751 S. Center St., theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000.

Amanda M. Tiller, 31, of Columbus, OH, PV denied, guilty, bond $10,000, dismissed, theft, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,000.

Cheri L. Tuinstra, 42, of 1275 Cedarview Dr. E, theft, innocent, continued, eligible defendant.

Jeremy W. Turner, 38, of 1800 Rebert Pike, bench warrant returned from Clark County Sheriff’s Office, guilty, bond $1,500.