Greg L. Buchanan, 33, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued.

Brandon William DeWine, 38, of Springfield, OVI, continued, hit skip, continued, failure to control, continued.

Stanley Gibson, 21, of New Carlisle, aggravated menacing, continued, obstructing official business, continued, menacing, continued, violate/protection order, continued, violate/protection order, continued, violate/protection order, continued, obstructing official business, continued, resisting arrest, continued.

Mehrisa Locke, 31, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, domestic violence, continued, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued, assault, continued, assault, continued, assault, continued, endangering children, continued, criminal damaging, continued.

Bryce N. S. Bryce, 26, of Springfield, felonious assault/weapon, continued, bond reduced, domestic violence, continued, bond changed to OR.

James Ray Miller, 56, of Bellefontaine, receiving stolen property, continued, theft, continued.

Ryan M. Schlueb, 35, of Springfield, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Zachary B. Eggleston, 49, of New Carlisle, criminal damaging, continued.

Mickenson Merisier, 25, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued.

Stephen N. Morgan Jr., 59, of Springfield, OVI, continued, drive w/out valid lic, continued, fail to register, continued, operating w/o use all s/b, continued.

Cory J. Peterson, 52, of Springfield, falsification, continued, resisting arrest, continued, obstructing official business, continued.

Brandy Shay Taylor, 24, of Springfield, OVI, continued, ovi/refusal, continued, failure to control, continued.

Paul Terry II, 37, of Springfield, escape, continued.

Bryan Keith Wile, 44, of 144 Gordon Rd, inducing panic, continued, OVI, continued.

Emmanuel Akeem Crossley, 33, of Springfield, OVI/refusal, continued, OVI, continued, drive w/out valid lic, continued, fail stop/yield stop sign, continued, operating w/o use all s/b, continued.

Richard A. Owings, 39, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, diversion extended 3 months, assault, continued, aggravated menacing, continued, resisting arrest, continued, domestic violence, continued.

Nathan White Jr. A, 24, of Springfield, domestic violence, dismissed, assault reduced to attempt, guilty, 90 days of jail with 89 days suspended, 1 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, review fine costs and no new offenses on, June 11, 2025 at 8:45am. defendant must appear., counsel need not appear unless retained to do so, fined $160.