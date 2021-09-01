Jinae A. Taulbee, 29, of 5765 Prairie Road, burglary, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Martas P. Dearmond, 23, of 323 W. Euclid Ave., request for bail, dismissed.

Crystal Gonzalez, 36, of 120 N Fountain Ave, request for bail, dismissed.

Constance E. Jenkins, 68, of 124 E. Third St., theft, guilty, fined $100.

Teeak A. Moore, 44, of 300 Miami St., breaking and entering, dismissed.

Noel P. Coles, 48, of Fairborn, OH, violation of TPO, dismissed - indicted, violation of TPO, dismissed - indicted, violation of TPO, dismissed - indicted.

Danny L. Hockett II, 40, of 2678 Allen Drive, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Derek M. Holmes, 31, of 7732 E. National Road, robbery, dismissed - indicted.

Taheed Nareem Moore, 20, of 1637 Woodward Ave., felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Travis R. Craycraft, 29, of 2127 Gerald Drive, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Semaj C. Green, 18, of 311 Stanton Ave. Apt. 4, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Paul D. Gulasa, 62, of Enon, physical control, continued, open container, dismissed.

Courtney Marie Kettlehake, 27, of 2414 Mayfair Drive, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered, interference with custody, bench warrant ordered.

Charles Brandon Maynard, 33, of 201 Prarie Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Destiney R. Oppy, 24, of 525 E Home Road, criminal trespass, continued, NAPT.

Annalea J. Rice, 37, of 420 Glenn Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Lowell A. Short, 41, of 1501 Clifton Ave., violation of TPO, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed.

John E. Booth, 47, of 17 Cherry Drive, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, eligible INT bond $2,500.

Amanda L. Sickles, 35, of 215 Goldengate Ave., criminal damaging, continued, NAPT.

Guadalupe E. Villarreal, 44, of Oxnard, Cal., assault, continued, PD appointed.

Justice J. Wisecup, 23, of 1514 W. High St., child endangering, continued, PD appointed.

Jeremiah T. Abston, 38, of 2137 Larch St., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, guilty, 90 days of jail, concurrent.

Mark James Arend, 49, of 2107 Troy Road Apt. F5, violation of TPO, guilty, 35 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 5 days credit for time served, jail suspension on condition no violation of protection order for six months.

Jeremy Becraft, 33, of 6826 W. National Road, falsification, continued, falsification, dismissed, falsification, continued, falsification, dismissed.

James Lawrence J. Gilliam, 38, of 356 S. Yellowsprings #85, aggravated menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request.

