BreakingNews
Clark County takes stock of damage from EF1 tornado
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Municipal Court cases

News
7 minutes ago

Cases called included:

Joshua R. Castle, 34, of 1313 Mound St., obstructing official business, continued, PD appointed, bond $2,000.

Timothy S. Castle, 31, of 799 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Amanda J. Cheek, 47, of 1110 Highland Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, use/poss. drug paraphernalia, bench warrant ordered.

John A. Diehl, 45, of 220 Montgomery Ave., request for bail, dismissed.

Enrique Perez Diaz Jose, 25, of 2025 Columbus Road, OVI, guilty, dismissed, OVI/breath, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 10 days of jail, assessed costs $375, drive without valid license, guilty, unknown sentence, pass over double yellow, guilty, unknown sentence, tinted glass, guilty, unknown sentence.

Kelsey N. Litteral, 32, of 831 Allen Dr., theft, innocent, continued, OR bond.

Richard A. Moore II, 49, of 715 W. High St., state OVI, dismissed - prosecutor request, allow unlic.driver/drive, dismissed - prosecutor request, seat belt, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Zachary D. Erb, 32, of Medway, domestic violence, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, DEFT OR’d with electronic monitoring condition.

John P. Clark, 29, of 680 Mulberry St., obstructing official business, continued, PD appointed.

Justin Wayne Bowshier, 41, of 822 Broadway, OVI/breath, dismissed, DUS, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

Dakota Lambert, 24, of 1325 Garfield Ave., drug abuse marijuana, dismissed.

Brock C. See, 23, of 2441 Gladden St., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

In Other News
1
Clark County takes stock of damage from EF1 tornado
2
Clark, Champaign counties offer variety of weekend events
3
Sounds of Summer back in Champaign County
4
Resurrection ready to rock Springfield
5
Local woman crowned Miss Heart of Ohio now competing for Miss Ohio
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top