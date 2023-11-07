Cases called included:

Spencer Althouse, 33, of 269 Glenmore Drive, theft, continued, bond $2,500.

Amiryon Bailey, 20, of 269 Glenmore Drive, request for bail, continued, bond set at “no bond”.

Brian L. Barker, 47, of 2121 S. Hadley Road, theft, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,500.

Brian L. Barker, 47, of 2121 S. Hadley Road, burglary, continued, bond $5,000.

Jakob I. Brodbeck, 21, of Mechanicsburg, offenses/underage persons, innocent, continued, did not qualify for public defender.

Chavona M. Burton, 42, of 1935 Elmsford St., assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Demetrus West.

Marcus R. Cross, 38, burglary, bench warrant ordered, bond $7,500.

Felix J. Cunningham, 59, of Riverside, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500, flee/elude police officer, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Victor H. Davila, 30, of 1861 Broadway St., child endangering, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Anna M. Dunn, 41, of 2318 Irwin Ave., bench warrant served defendant OI, guilty.

Cory M. Ellison, 31, of New Carlisle, violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact/not to be 500 feet 129 Orth, released on own recognizance bond.

Bradley J. Goodson Jr., 38, of 6045 Springfield Xenia Road, endangering children, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with child victim, bond $1,000.

Douglas P. Hill, 45, of New Carlisle, violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact/not to be 500 feet 306 W. Jefferson, released on own recognizance bond.

Dwayne E. Lenoir, 40, of 633 S. Wittenberg, disorderly conduct, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond $500.

Richard T. Lewis, 32, of Riverside, bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

Richard T. Lewis, 32, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Speedway- Burnett Road, bond $1,500.

Richard T. Lewis, 32, assault, continued, public defender appointed, bond $5,000, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Certified-1350 N. Belmont Ave., bond $1,500.

Drake Mccombs, 22, of 7485 E. National Road, OVI, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Drake Mccombs B. W, 22, of South Charleston, flee/elude police officer, continued, bond $5,000.

Levi W. Statler, 19, of 857 1/2 Sherman, assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with child victim.

Lance A. Thompson, 36, of New Carlisle, request for bail, innocent, continued, bond set at “no bond”.

Jamel A. Williams, 38, of Columbus, weapons under disability, continued, bond $7,500, firearms in motor vehicle, continued, carry concealed weapon, continued, physical control, continued, released on own recognizance bond.