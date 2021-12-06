Paul E. Hubert, 61, of 530 E. Cassilly, domestic violence, innocent, continued, PD appointed, bond $2,500.

William O. Riggins III, 44, of 562 Prairie Ave., assault, innocent, continued, NAPT.

Richard Clinton Rogers, 40, of 1438 Woodward Ave., warrant returned from Springfield Police Division, guilty.

Raymond D. Scott, 24, of 2124 Greenbriar Ave., obstructing official business, innocent, continued, NAPT, or bond.

Jelanikil Seals Sr., 40, of 1132 E. John St. Apt. #20, domestic violence, innocent, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,000.

Joshua A. Exon, 36, of 133 The Post Road Apt. H, child endangering, bench warrant ordered, aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered.

Amaurys R. Ferreira, 35, of Columbus, OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 160 days of jail with 157 days suspended, three days credit for time served, no further offenses pay F and C, fined $375.

Luis Angel Garcia Jr., 29, of 241 E. College Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Ronita L. Powers, 56, of 1275 S. Plum, menacing, bench warrant ordered.

Tyler M. Traylor, 27, jaywalking, bench warrant ordered.

Joseph D. Lewis, 28, of Fairborn, OVI, bench warrant ordered, DUS, bench warrant ordered.

Keith L. Robinson, 34, of 319 Catherine, DUS- child support, dismissed - prosecutor request, turn signals, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Summer Joy Silaghi, 26, of Cedarville, OH, OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, 6 months of driver’s license suspension, three days of jail, three days credit for time served, ALS terminated without reinstatement fee, fined $350.