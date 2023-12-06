Akia L. Gatewood, 42, of 621 W. Grand Ave., bench warrant served deft jailed, guilty.

Shatoya N. L. Hawthorne, 36, of 1706 Magnolia St., attempt, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, kidnapping, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, aggravated robbery, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, felonious assault, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Rudolph P. Hoefer Jr., 36, of 2980 Selma Road, theft, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Rudolph P. Hoefer Jr., 36, of 746 Kenton St., violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Kristopher W. Jackson, 31, of 1951 Wilkes Drive, Apt. G, burglary, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,000.

Kelsey N. Litteral, 34, of 831 Allen Drive, assault, no contest, guilty, 30 days of jail, jail concurrent with current sentence.

Vickie L. Rockwell, 54, of 810 Grant St., kidnapping, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, aggravated robbery, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, felonious assault, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Keith L. Roe, 60, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Charles A. Whitt, 34, of 526 S. Hubert Ave., menacing, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Faith I. Whitt, 28, of 1941 Primm Drive, Apt. G, menacing, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Devon L. Wood, 23, of New Carlisle, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Zachariah E. Brown, 22, of 426 S. Spring St., aggravated robbery, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Bryant M. Cavitt, 20, of 526 W. Pleasant St., carry concealed weapon, dismissed, firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed.

Opal E. Cboins, 43, of Xenia, complicity, dismissed.

Jesus E. Segura, 18, of 134 Kennedy Drive, Apt. 15, violation of temporary protection order, dismissed.

Stephanie L. Stewart, 41, of 718 Montgomery Ave., strangulation, dismissed.

Joy R. Gevedon, 62, of Enon, assault, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Lisa Byrum.

Sharon L. Halderman, 53, of 1640 East St., falsification, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.

Gage L. Rager, 19, of 432 W. Pleasant St., robbery, dismissed, robbery, dismissed, weapons under disability, dismissed.

Sharon L. Halderman, 53, of 1640 East Street, OVI, bench warrant ordered.