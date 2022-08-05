BreakingNews
Thousands coming to Springfield-area schools to help with security
Clark County Municipal Court cases

Cases called included:

Ashley M. Lisch, 34, of 930 Sunset Ave., Apt. H, assault, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Miguel R. Martinez II, 56, of 241 S. Yellow Springs St. #24, warrant served, defendant jailed, guilty.

Wade A. Mckinster Jr., 27, of 518 Linwood, PV denied/PD appointed, guilty, bond $10,000.

Amanda M. Tarbutton, 35, of 806 N. Florence Ave., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, NAPT.

John E. Woodruff Jr., 39, of Urbana, OH, criminal trespass, continued, PD appointed, bond $2,500.

John E. Woodruff Jr., 39, of Urbana, OH, failure to comply, continued, PD appointed, bond $10,000, obstructing official business, continued.

Victor Castellanos, 36, of 1104 W. Mulberry St., violation of TPO, continued, no contact condition of bond.

Trent Gilbert, 25, of 319 Corlington Drive, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Joseph L. Heitzman, 37, of Riverside, OH, violation of TPO, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Bryant M. Mcglothan, 34, of 1270 Oak Leaf, DUS, bench warrant ordered, DUS- child support, bench warrant ordered.

Tyler R. Roberts, 36, of 437 W. Possum Road, falsification, bench warrant ordered, falsification, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official busienss, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.

Duane A. Tolliver, 18, of 1457 W. Mulberry St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Dylan R. Viers, 19, of 408 North Race St., domestic violence, continued, assault, dismissed.

