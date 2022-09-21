Cases called included:
Travis R. Fuller, 40, of 521 N. Shaffer St., criminal trespass, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact with Speedway on Bechtle Ave. as condition bond, OR bond.
Michelle A. Johnson, 49, of 156 E. Grand Ave., assault, innocent, continued, NAPT.
Leslie Notestine, 33, of New Carlisle, OH, violation of TPO, innocent, continued, refused eligible defendant, NAPT, no contact condition of bond, OR bond.
Jamier A. Ross, 29, of 1827 Belmont Ave., robbery, continued, PD appointed, no contact with Dollar Tree on Leffel Lane as condition of bond, bond $10,000.
Bradley J. Smith, 38, of 1859 Ballentine Pike, burglary, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $50,000.
Coty Cooper, 27, request for bail, continued, bond set at “no bond”.
Taveont L. Dennis-miller, 22, of 1429 Broadway St., aggravated robbery, dismissed, PD appointed.
Joseph H. Doss, 44, of Urbana, OH, violation of TPO, continued, no contact condition of bond.
Israel J. Koob, 21, of 507 Chestnut Ave., assault, continued, PSI ordered, bond set at “no bond” pending PSI.
Justin W. Mathers, 33, of 401 N. Western, vehicular vandalism, dismissed.
Lahkim J. Quisenberry, 31, of 1556 Warder St., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.
Jaquan D. Robinson, 20, of 155 W. Leffel Lane, aggravated menacing, dismissed.
Kyle J. Russell, 26, of 2566 S. York St., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.
Jason D. Ballard, 47, receiving stolen property, dismissed - prosecutor request.
Ashley N. Clark, 39, of Bellefontaine, OH, DUS, dismissed - prosecutor request.
Crystal L. Jenkins, 38, of 1331 Seminole Ave., assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.
Theresa A. Lester, 54, of New Carlisle, OH, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.
Tomothy J. Plumley, 53, of Paintersville, OH, request for bail, dismissed.
Chad D. Reiher, 40, of Piqua, OH, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.
Kameron M. Smith, 27, of 601 S York St, telephone harassment, bench warrant ordered.
Alexis Underwood, 20, of 2590 Ehrhart Drive, OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI/breath, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered.
Todd A. White, 45, of 1220 Broadway, burglary, dismissed - prosecutor request.
Herman L. Williams, 18, of 925 Warder St., domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.
Izaye Y. S. Eubanks, 21, of 1315 Clifton Ave., assault, dismissed - indicted.