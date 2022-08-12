Michael D. Harper, 67, of 337 Chestnut Ave. Apt. 219, viol. protection order, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, deft may go to residence with law enforcement once, to retrieve belongings, OR bond.

Dennis E. Shaw, 60, of Urbana, inducing panic, guilty, guilty, 30 days of jail, 1 days credit for time served, jail concurrent w/any sentence out of CP CT, assessed costs $100, resisting arrest, guilty, 30 days of jail, 1 days credit for time served, concurrent with any sentence out of CP CT, assessed costs $100.