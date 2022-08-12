Cases called included:
Michael D. Harper, 67, of 337 Chestnut Ave. Apt. 219, viol. protection order, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, deft may go to residence with law enforcement once, to retrieve belongings, OR bond.
Dennis E. Shaw, 60, of Urbana, inducing panic, guilty, guilty, 30 days of jail, 1 days credit for time served, jail concurrent w/any sentence out of CP CT, assessed costs $100, resisting arrest, guilty, 30 days of jail, 1 days credit for time served, concurrent with any sentence out of CP CT, assessed costs $100.
Sydney A. Shuster, 24, of Medway, dui, innocent, continued, NAPT.
James P. Skaggs, 46, of 23 N. Douglas Ave., receiving stolen property, innocent, continued, PD appointed, weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted, firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed - indicted.
Jeffrey Lee Taylor, 63, of 900 E. Rose St., possess drug abuse instr., innocent, continued, PD appointed.
Michael S. Vanhoose, 36, of Urbana, flee/elude police officer, innocent, continued, delinquent PD, bond $2,500.
Timothy L. Yancey, 41, of 25 E. Liberty St., obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, immunity; prohibit conduct, bench warrant ordered.
Bill Yates, 22, of Medway, guilty.
Wesley M. Bush, 46, of 256 Ridge Road, OVI, bench warrant ordered, driving w/out lights, bench warrant ordered.
Russell Ray Fenwick, 41, of 225 N. Greenmount Ave., falsification, continued, PD appointed.
Seth M. Parsley, 44, of 1312 Delta Road Apt. B, public indecency, continued, PD appointed.
Mark Channels Jr., 30, of Fairborn, DUI, continued, speed, dismissed.
Chelsey Dawn Entler, 37, of South Charleston, OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered.
Thomas M. Grooms, 36, of 1351 S. Limestone St., assault, continued, NAPT.
Jeff Henry, 25, of 16 College Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI/breath, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, seat belt, bench warrant ordered.
Benjamin Miller, 25, of 1594 Regent Ave., OVI, continued, OVI/breath, dismissed, failure to drive on right, dismissed, operating without use all seatbelts, dismissed.
Seth M. Parsley, 44, of 1802 S. Fountain Ave., violation of TPO, continued, bond is set at no bond.