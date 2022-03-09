Michael A. King, 40, fugitive, innocent, continued, waiver of extradition signed.

Stephen E. Lane, 65, of 318 Stanton, warrant served, defendant jailed, guilty, bond $500, guilty.

Stephen E. Lane, 65, of 318 Stanton Ave., criminal trespass, innocent, continued, bond $500, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.

Derrick S. Long, 33, aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Sierra A. Mcgraw, 26, of 452 E. Northern Ave., theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Gina R. Miller, 54, of 2365 W. First St. #21, theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Ellen S. Rice, 29, of Urbana, OH, warrant served, defendant jailed, guilty, OR bond.

William L. Rice Sr., 47, of 322 Williams St., domestic violence, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Jaquan D. Robinson, 20, of 620 Sherman Ave., aggravated burglary, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500.

Cain A. Weimer, 19, of 107 E. Cassilly St., assault, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Dianne R. Anderson, 24, of 1465 Selma Road, assault, dismissed, assault, dismissed, criminal damaging, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 6 months of probation, suspended on 6 month group supervision, anger management assess, F/C to be paid in 6 months, fined $100.

Chelsea R. Chaffins, 28, of Xenia, OH, possession drug abuse instrument, bench warrant ordered.

Chelsea R. Chaffins, 28, of Xenia, OH, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, assured clear distance, bench warrant ordered, operating without use all s/b, bench warrant ordered.

Christopher L. Davis, 28, of 836 E. Northern Ave., OVI, continued, DUS OVI suspension, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed, seat belt, dismissed, OVI, continued, OVI/breath, dismissed, DUS OVI suspension, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

Craig Gilbreath, 47, of 1929 Hatcher Drive, Apt. G, theft, guilty, 60 days of jail with 60 days suspended, defendant to seek employment, suspended on 1 year law abiding, fined $200.

Bryan S. Harris, 54, of 702 Sherman Ave., aggravated menacing, dismissed, disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Matthew J. Harrison, 36, of 1213 E. John St., Apt K, OVI, continued, DUS, continued, failure to drive on right, dismissed, open container/vehicle, dismissed.

Marcia Lannom, 45, of 917 Essex St., cruelty to animals, continued, cruelty to animals, dismissed, cruelty to companion animals, continued, cruelty to companion animals, dismissed.

Chad A. Lett, 24, of London, OH, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

James A. Mitchell Jr., 28, of 115 Catherine St., aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered.

Precious J. Mundy, 25, of 932 Mansfield Ave., aggravated menacing, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed.

Christopher D. Stevens, 37, of 927 Clifton Ave., OVI, dismissed, OVI/breath, continued, DUS, dismissed, two lights, dismissed, seat belt, dismissed.

Katie L. Brown, 19, of 3728 Pitchin Road, carrying concealed weapon, continued, PD appointed.

Julia A. Cason, 33, of 1807 Edwards Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed, obstructing official business, guilty, 12 months of probation, 75 days of jail with 72 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, ISP probation, comply with current D/A and mental health assessment, disorderly conduct, dismissed, child endangering reduced to disorderly conduct, guilty, 25 days of jail with 25 days suspended, 12 months of probation, jail consecutive with 21CRB2707; suspended, current D/A and mental health assessment.

Andrew M. Collins, 22, of 357 Linden Ave., assault, continued, domestic violence, dismissed, aggravated menacing, dismissed.

Charles G. Fox II, 34, of 318 Lincoln Park Circle, criminal trespass, continued, PD appointed.

Derek R. Nelson, 34, of 767 Farlow St., aggravated menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Shawntaja D. Portis, 23, of Dayton, OH, aggravated burglary, dismissed - indicted, domestic violence, dismissed.

Michael C. Powell, 32, of 640 S. Center St., fugitive, dismissed.

Christopher M. Schofner, 40, of Indianapolis, IN, flee/elude police officer, continued, PD appointed.

Royce R. Willmeth, 37, of 1614 Lagonda Ave., burglary, dismissed, possession of criminal tools, dismissed.

Tiffany B. Burt, 31, of 861 Elder St., felonious assault, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Robert E. Chaney, 40, of 365 S. Clairmont Ave., assault, dismissed - prosecutor request, damaging or endangering, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Akeem A. Colquitt, 33, of 321 W. Jefferson St., fugitive, continued, defendant refused to waive extradition.

Charles G. Fox, 34, of 318 Lincoln Park Circle, disorderly conduct, continued, PD appointed.

Jayvon D. Hughes, 20, of 1314 Delta Road, criminal damaging, continued, NAPT.

William C. Lyons, 47, of Urbana, OH, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Jeffery D. Stover, 64, of West Jefferson, OH, OVI, guilty, 180 days of jail with 170 days suspended, 18 months of probation, 12 months of driver license suspension, restricted plates, alcohol assessment, fined $525, physical control, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.