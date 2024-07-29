Eleanor L. Crew, 86, of 4850 Jenny Court, felonious assault, innocent, continued, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Eleanor L. Crew, 86, of 4850 Jenny Court, domestic violence, innocent, continued, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Dyron M. Flack, 25, of 1912 W. Washington, assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Khanh T. Nguyen, 31, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, warrant ordered.

Tyren L. Williams, 19, of 415 1/2 E. Southern Ave., child endangering, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Jean M. Gaspard, 36, of 1503 Linden Ave., disrupting public service, continued, bond remains $5,000 community service/10%/PD appointed, domestic violence, continued, bond remains $2,500 community service/10%/PD appointed.

Luis M. Guardado, 20, of 472 Stanton Ave., breaking and entering, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, breaking and entering, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Darius A. White, 26, of 664 W. Mulberry St., OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Courtney D. Anderson, 28, of 510 Crossgate Court, OVI, dismissed, OVI, continued, driving under suspension, dismissed, turn and stop signal, dismissed, failure to yield/red light, dismissed.

Christopher A. Brown, 30, of 951 Avondale Ave., resisting arrest, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, bench warrant ordered.

Loren D. Callwood, 35, of Columbus, OVI, continued, speed, dismissed.

Kaitland E. Frye, 29, of New Carlisle, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Troy L. Morris Jr., 29, of 205 S. Western Ave., aggravated menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

William W. Woods, 56, of Dayton, request for bail, dismissed, fugitive, dismissed.

Caleb A. W. Marsden, 24, of Xenia, OVI, continued, failure to control, dismissed.

Kenneth W. Moore, 51, of 14 E. Euclid Ave., OVI, not guilty, marked lanes, not guilty, open container/vehicle, guilty, fined $150.

Taylor D. Ream, 29, of 245 Brent Dr E., Apt. K, OVI, continued, OVI, dismissed, speed for conditions, dismissed.

William J. Freeman, 41, of 735 Mansfield Ave., resisting arrest, bench warrant ordered, failure to disclose own personal information info, bench warrant ordered, disorderly conduct, bench warrant ordered.

Dennis J. Fultz, 24, of 1623 Woodward Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Connor E. Holton, 29, of 1017 Lagonda Ave., falsification, bench warrant ordered, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Devon M. Miller, 28, of 1221 E. High St., public indecency, bench warrant ordered.