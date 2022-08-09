BreakingNews
Bengals home field now Paycor Stadium after naming rights deal
Clark County Municipal Court cases

Cases called included:

Scott Fambro Barron, 35, of 218 E. Grand Ave., resisting arrest, continued, no bond pending PSI.

Aaron T. Clay, 31, of 535 Knickerbocker Ave., resisting arrest, innocent, continued, refused PD, NAPT, OR bond, failure to comply, innocent, continued, NAPT, NAPT OR bond.

Edward E. Miller, 50, of 2229 N. Hadley Road, domestic violence, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.

Timothy Stevens Jr., 35, of 1724 Clay St., theft, innocent, continued, delinquent PD, NAPT, no contact conducive of bond, OR bond, telecommunications harassment, innocent, continued, delinquent PD, NAPT, no contact conducive of bond, OR bond.

