Clark County mental health expert shares tips for maintaining wellbeing during holidays

Mayer said spending time with positive, supportive loved ones is a good way to relieve stress. She said it can also be good to reach out to loved ones with whom you haven’t connected in a while.

“You’re not just thinking about ’This is the season of giving to others;’ maybe this is a season for giving for yourself and important people in your life to do things and experiences together,” Mayer said.

Taking care of relationships can improve mental wellbeing, she said.

Mayer said it is important for people already receiving treatment for mental or physical illnesses to not push their regular appointments to the side to focus on the holidays. She said it is also important to reach out for help in times of struggle, like when grieving the loss of a loved one.

During the holidays it is common to overindulge in sweets, salty foods, alcohol and in some cases, smoking, Mayer said. An overabundance of unhealthy foods can lead to health concerns, and increased alcohol intake can worsen depressive symptoms.

Alcoholic drinks can be replaced with mocktails or other fun nonalcoholic drinks, she said.

Clark County Combined Health District Commissioner Patterson said that Dec. 25 has the highest cardiac event rate out of any other day in the year, followed by Dec. 26.

Exorbitant spending can cause stress, so prioritizing saving for enjoyable things like renovating a home office or taking a mini getaway can relieve some of this, Mayer said.

Putting a rewards system in place for doing chores and other necessities that aren’t very fun can be motivating and reduce the negative effects of the chore, Mayer said.

Patterson said this can include indulging in a favorite cup of coffee or tea, and Mayer said chamomile tea has been linked to a reduction or prevention of anxiety symptoms.

Taking care of your body is key, too, by eating healthy and moving each day, Mayer said.

“In a nutshell, all the things that are good for us and good for our hearts, and good for our whole health,” Mayer said. “... Healthy eating and like you mentioned, sleep activities, moving — whatever moving means to you. Do more of that; standing and not maybe burrowing under a blanket.”

Mayer said the Mental Health Recovery Board’s peer supportive services can provide support. They can be reached 24/7 at 937-662-9080.

The suicide and crisis lifeline is also available for call or text at 988, she said. There is also a crisis text line available at 71741.