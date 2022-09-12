Clark County Library to serve as film festival venue

Clark County Public Library will participate in an international short film festival starting this month.
This is the third year that Clark County Public Library has participated in Manhattan Short, and it is one of the only screening venues in the area, according to a library press release.
Between Sept. 22 and Oct. 2, 10 short films will screen more than 1,000 times in more than 400 cities on six continents and will all be eligible for Oscar nominations, according to the library.
The Manhattan Short final 10 are: “Don vs Lightning” (Scotland), “Love, Dad” (Chechia & Slovakia), “Save the Bees” (USA), “The Treatment” (Spain), Freefall (France), “Fetish” (USA), “Freedom Swimmer” (Australia), “The Blanket” (Finland), “Warsha” (Lebanon) and “The Big Green” (France).
The library will be showing films on the following dates:
- Thursday, Sept. 22 at 1 p.m., Gaier Room of the Main Library, Springfield
- Friday, Sept. 23 at 11 a.m., Houston Branch, South Charleston – brown bag lunches are permitted during the showing
- Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 10 a.m., Gaier Room of the Main Library, Springfield
- Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 4 p.m., Southgate Branch, Springfield
The judges of these films are audience members. On entry to the venue, every audience member will be given a ballot to vote for the best short films and actor at the conclusion of the show.
Votes will be tallied at Manhattan Short headquarters in NYC.
Interested people can call 937-328-6903 for more information. The films are recommended for viewers 18 and older.
