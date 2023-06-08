X

Clark County library offers community bookmobile events this summer

News
By
13 minutes ago

The Clark County Public Library will host Literacy on the Lawn community Bookmobile stops throughout this summer.

Community members can visit the Bookmobile at one of its stops for frosty treats, free books and fun activities on the lawn.

ExploreJubie’s ice cream now available in Clark County

These programs are for all ages. They will be held:

  • Friday, June 9, from 12 to 2 p.m. at NTPRD Nature in the Neighborhood at Davey Moore Park.
  • Saturday, June 17, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Juneteenth Celebration at the Gammon House.
  • Sunday, June 18, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at KidsFest at Veterans Park.
  • Saturday, June 24, 12 to 4 p.m. at PRIDE Festival in Downtown Springfield.
  • Saturday, July 8, from 12 to 3 p.m. at My Brother’s Keeper Cookout at Davey Moore Park.
  • Wednesday, July 26, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Kids Day at the Clark County Fair (with Exchange Club).
  • Saturday, July 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Southside in Bloom at Jefferson St. Oasis Garden.
  • Tuesday, Aug. 1, from 5 to 7 p.m. at National Night Out at Veterans Park (with law enforcement).
  • Friday, Aug. 4, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Camp MME Community Fair at Clark State College.
  • Saturday, Aug. 5, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Summer Sky Festival at the Heritage Center.
  • Friday, Aug. 11, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at NTPRD Back to School Bash at Snyder Park.
  • Wednesday, Aug. 16, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Back to School Bash at Wooded Glen.
ExploreChampaign County native Matt Rife announces first comedy world tour

For more information about the library and its offerings, call 937-328-6903 or visit www.ccplohio.org.

In Other News
1
New Springfield fire chief takes oath: ‘A lot is on the plate’
2
More details emerge about suspect in Springfield meat market owner’s...
3
Rise in COVID gene found in Springfield wastewater samples
4
Hueston Woods to host weeklong meet for Triumph sports car owners
5
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top