Clark County library offers community bookmobile events this summer

The Clark County Public Library will host Literacy on the Lawn community Bookmobile stops throughout this summer.
Community members can visit the Bookmobile at one of its stops for frosty treats, free books and fun activities on the lawn.
These programs are for all ages. They will be held:
- Friday, June 9, from 12 to 2 p.m. at NTPRD Nature in the Neighborhood at Davey Moore Park.
- Saturday, June 17, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Juneteenth Celebration at the Gammon House.
- Sunday, June 18, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at KidsFest at Veterans Park.
- Saturday, June 24, 12 to 4 p.m. at PRIDE Festival in Downtown Springfield.
- Saturday, July 8, from 12 to 3 p.m. at My Brother’s Keeper Cookout at Davey Moore Park.
- Wednesday, July 26, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Kids Day at the Clark County Fair (with Exchange Club).
- Saturday, July 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Southside in Bloom at Jefferson St. Oasis Garden.
- Tuesday, Aug. 1, from 5 to 7 p.m. at National Night Out at Veterans Park (with law enforcement).
- Friday, Aug. 4, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Camp MME Community Fair at Clark State College.
- Saturday, Aug. 5, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Summer Sky Festival at the Heritage Center.
- Friday, Aug. 11, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at NTPRD Back to School Bash at Snyder Park.
- Wednesday, Aug. 16, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Back to School Bash at Wooded Glen.
For more information about the library and its offerings, call 937-328-6903 or visit www.ccplohio.org.
In Other News
About the Author