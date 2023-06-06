Jubie’s ice cream now available in Clark County

“It’s gone above and beyond our expectations,” Domicone said.

Jubie’s Creamery first partnered with Copey’s a few years ago when an employee suggested using the butcher shop’s homemade cinnamon rolls for a winter sundae. Domicone said one of the owners reached out a few months ago inquiring about adding ice cream to their dessert freezer.

“We do catering and pre-packaged cups in concession stands, wholesale in that aspect, but we never wholesaled our pints before,” Domicone said.

She described this partnership as a trial run for the future. Jubie’s Creamery is interested in possibly expanding to local grocers and convenience stores.

“Our whole goal is to expand as much as we possibly can. I think we’re just getting into the starts of what that really looks like,” Domicone said. “It’s a very exciting time for us.”

Jubie’s Creamery is located at 471 W. Dayton Yellow Springs Road in Fairborn and 2749 W. Alex Bell Road in Moraine.