Clark County library to open new eastside Springfield branch

The Clark County Public Library will soon have a new branch location on the east side of Springfield.

The new branch will be located at 191-193 South Tuttle Drive, in the shopping plaza near Walmart, according to a post on the library’s Facebook page.

“This area of Clark County is seeing tremendous growth with the addition of new housing and more to come,” the post stated.

With an estimated opening of early 2024, the new location will be about 5,000 square feet and feature a small meeting room, study rooms, computers, books and materials.

“It’s a time of growth for the library system, with our moved and renamed Southgate Branch (formerly Village), and the additions of our Northridge and Tuttle branches in the works,” the post stated.

The new Northridge branch, which will begin construction soon and which is planned to open in spring 2025, will be located in the 4000 block of Middle Urbana Road, a little more than seven miles from the main branch in downtown Springfield. It will serve around 7,500 people in Northridge and nearly 11,000 people in Moorefield Twp.

Several people took to the Facebook post, commenting on the great news about the eastside addition.

The Clark County Public Library system has multiple branches, with three in Springfield, one in Enon and one in South Charleston. The library also has a bookmobile that travels around the county.