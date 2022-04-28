Clark County Historical Society asking for support of levy to help fund Heritage Center

The historical building needs several repairs, said Roger Sherrock, the executive director of the Clark County Historical Society.

Sidewalks around the building are shifting, and some vestibules of the building are also settling into the ground, for example. The historical society is also eyeing maintenance for the building’s towers.

Much work has already been done to maintain the building through the original levy, passed in 2017, Sherrock said. Money generated for the museum went toward work on the building’s gutters and HVAC system and other building maintenance.

If the renewal levy passes, more than 80 percent of the money would cover maintenance costs for the 132 year-old building.

The property tax issue was originally proposed and placed on the ballot in 2017 due to the historical society not being able to keep with routine maintenance of the building with their existing funds at the time.

“We can maintain the building ourselves. We don’t want to go back to the county and ask for funds for this or that,” Sherrock said regarding the reason behind the levy as it provides the funding needed to keep up with the aging building.

The Clark County Historical Society has an annual budget of about $1 million, and the majority of that money is coming from the levy in order to keep up with needed maintenance and improvements related to the historic building.

Other revenue for the historical society comes from an endowment that generates about $200,000 of general income annually. That money goes towards staffing and running the museum at the Heritage Center, which is free to the public.

Reporter Sydney Dawes contributed to this story