British gastropub latest eatery to call Enon home

Combined Shape Caption From the food to the decor and even the smell of fish-n-chips cooking, The Last Queen gastropub in Enon transports customers across the sea to a British pub. BILL LACKEY/STAFF BILL LACKEY/STAFF Combined Shape Caption From the food to the decor and even the smell of fish-n-chips cooking, The Last Queen gastropub in Enon transports customers across the sea to a British pub. BILL LACKEY/STAFF BILL LACKEY/STAFF

A gastropub is a pub that specializes in high-quality food, which has always been a passion of Shergill’s. He said he and his family during their travels around Europe would often search for local eateries that offered unique tastes.

The gastropub offers U.K. classics like fish and chips, bangers and mash, and shepherd’s pie, and a variety of burgers and sandwiches are also available. Supplies for meals are locally sourced, Shergill said, with suppliers based in New Carlisle, Dayton, Springfield and Bellefontaine.

The gastropub also features IPAs, pale ales, amber ales, stouts, single malt whiskeys, bourbons, lagers, wine and other drinks.

The Last Queen is a traditional English pub, Shergill said. Pubs (short for “public houses”) were historically a resting space people went to after a long day of work before they went back to their houses.

Shergill said he wants the East Main Street location to be a “home from home” for those in the Enon area and beyond.

“We make good food in an environment that’s friendly and warm,” he said. “We want people to feel relaxed and comfortable and a part of something.”

The business is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 4-10 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. The pub also has Sunday morning hours that may expand into the evening if a ballot initiative for Sunday sales liquor licensing passes May 3.