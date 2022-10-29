Clark County helping Camp Lejeune veterans get compensation

The conditions include bladder cancer, breast cancer, esophageal cancer, female infertility, hepatic steatosis, kidney cancer, leukemia, Lung cancer, miscarriage, multiple myeloma, myelodysplastic syndromes, neurobehavioral effects, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, renal toxicity, scleroderma.

The VA said that two on-base water wells were shut down in 1985 after chemicals including Trichloroethylene (TCE), Perchloroethylene (PCE), Benzene, Vinyl chloride and other compounds were found.

The Clark County Veteran Service Commission has received more calls recently from veterans who served at Camp Lejeune, said David Mitchell, a veteran services officer with the local commission.

“We can get them the benefits they are looking for,” Mitchell said.

The Clark County Veterans Service Commission is hosting a meet-and-greet on Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Clark County Heritage Center between noon and 4 p.m. Veterans can learn about all the benefits and services the commission offers. Veterans who want to learn more about Camp Lejeune compensation can attend the event or call the commission at 937-521-2030.

The Greene County Veteran Service Office has worked with veterans who served at Camp Lejeune and suffered from cancer, Parkinson’s disease and other health issues, said Executive Director Tim Espich.

“Imagine serving your country and doing everything involved with that and then having to deal with serious health issues,” Espich said.

He said the new Camp Lejeune Justice Act allows veterans to file a class action lawsuit against the federal government, but that may be impacted by any service-connected disability payments the veteran already received. He said it’s important for a veteran to look at all their options before making a decision.

How to get help

Clark County Veteran Services: 937-521-2030

Champaign County Veteran Services: 937-653-4554

Greene County Veteran Services: 937-562-6020