Clark County health organizations to host Overdose Awareness event

While a previous Awareness Day event was coordinated here in 2019 by Trish Williams-Chase of Friends of Addicts, this outing marks another step. In June, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill recognizing Drug Overdose Day in Ohio, giving the two sides with similar goals a common reason to partner to tackle an issue many may find uncomfortable.

“By having this and bringing it to light, people will know they’re not alone, that there are people you can reach out to,” said Jacob Moore, health planner with the Clark County Combined Health District and Coalition member. “It’s valuable to put outreach out there and make it known.”

Carey McKee, DFC project coordinator with McKinley Hall who works with Partners in Prevention, said DeWine’s support has lent greater awareness to counter the opioid epidemic and overdose problems and the more resources to combat it will translate to better potential outcomes for victims and families.

“It’s exciting to have two organizations hosting this to prevent substance abuse and for seeking substance treatment and a continuum of care,” she said. “Overdoses do not discriminate. They affect families.”

Other measures will complement the event including a Coalition social media campaign being launched to give a platform to those who have been affected by overdoses by sharing their stories.

On Friday, members of both groups participated in a Get Recovery Options Working (GROW) Blitz, going door-to-door in various area neighborhoods to pass out free overdose awareness resource packets and even free Narcan to interested people.

GROW members do neighborhood visits quarterly and have also handed out information to those using Second Harvest Food Bank.

Tuesday’s event will have several area agencies with information of every kind, and Narcan will be distributed free, and those receiving it will receive instructions on how to administer it.

While addiction and overdoses are tough subjects, making a difference through these efforts can be rewarding, Moore said.

“It’s really uplifting to have these conversations and see minds opening when sharing this information,” he said.

The event will close with a memorial walk and balloon launch to remember those who we’ve lost to overdoses, and recognition of those leading the fight locally by the office of Ohio State Representative Kyle Koehler.

The ultimate goal is to not have any further memorial walks, which is why this will likely not be the only time these groups partner. September marks National Recovery Month and hopes are some visiting the event will seek help for themselves or others. Future efforts include an initiative on the dangers of vaping and working with youth groups.

“Everybody is being appreciative and careful and we’re getting a lot of encouraging feedback in our community,” said McKee.

For more information on the event or help with addiction and prevention, visit the Clark County Substance Abuse Coalition and Clark County Partners in Prevention web pages.