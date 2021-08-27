Final autopsy: Man run over by Springfield cruiser died from blunt-force trauma to torso, ruled an accident

Officers were dispatched around 11:22 p.m. Sunday to the 1400 block of South Center Boulevard on a report of someone shot. Officer Amanda Rosales was the first officer to respond to the scene and was “involved in an accident” with Cole, according to police.

The autopsy findings show the Cole had blunt-force trauma to his torso, including abrasions on his shoulders, back and left lower chest; lacerations to his left shoulder and back; and fracture of his sternum and multiple ribs.