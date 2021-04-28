Clark County health district to host 2 vaccine clinics at Northwestern schools

The Clark County Combined Health District will host two COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Northwestern Local Schools, according to the district’s superintendent.
The community clinics will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, April 30 and May 21 at the high school.
The clinics are for anyone age 16 and older. Students must have a parent or guardian sign a consent form before the vaccination.
The Pfizer vaccine will be available at both clinics and is a 2 dose series.
The consent and registration form can be picked up at school clinic or found here.
The Champaign Health District will also be holding a clinic at Graham Local Schools from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday at the high school.
It is open to students, staff, families and any one over age 16. To sign up for this clinic, visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov by searching for St. Paris zip code 43072.