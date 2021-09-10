Clark County health district reports increase in syphilis cases

Those at risk for syphilis include individuals who have sex with multiple partners (or a partner with multiple sex partners), men who have sex with men, transgender women, HIV-positive individuals, and individuals taking HIV PrEP.

According to the CCCHD, to help prevent the disease, there are a few things a person can do: if your sexual history includes risk factors, find a way to be tested by calling the CCCHD for locations in the community or talk to a health care provider, to start. If a person tests positive or is a partner to someone who has tested positive, that person should contact the health district and discuss the situation.

The health district provides rapid testing at the Sexual Health and Wellness Clinic at Southern Village Plaza, located at 1209-3 Sunset Ave. in Springfield, and the Sexual Health and Wellness Clinic at the health district’s main office, located at 529 East Home Road Springfield.

The health district advises calling 937-390-5600 for more information or to make an appointment.