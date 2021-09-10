Clark County health district reports increase in syphilis cases

The Clark County Combined Health District has reported an increase in syphilis cases over the last few months.
The health district reported a countywide outbreak of syphilis in June, and cases have increased since. There have been 70 total cases of syphilis reported in Clark County in 2021.
There were 83 cases reported in 2020 and 36 in 2019, according to the CCCHD.
Syphilis is a sexually transmitted disease and is a bacterial infection that can be cured, but it can cause long-term complications, and even death, if not treated.
Symptoms of syphilis vary depending on what stage the disease is in, according to the CCCHD. Early signs can include rashes, lesions or sores, but sometimes an infected person displays no symptoms. Many times, sores from the infection can heal without treatment, so the disease may remain undetected. Later stages of the disease can affect the heart, brain, and other organs of the body, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Those at risk for syphilis include individuals who have sex with multiple partners (or a partner with multiple sex partners), men who have sex with men, transgender women, HIV-positive individuals, and individuals taking HIV PrEP.
According to the CCCHD, to help prevent the disease, there are a few things a person can do: if your sexual history includes risk factors, find a way to be tested by calling the CCCHD for locations in the community or talk to a health care provider, to start. If a person tests positive or is a partner to someone who has tested positive, that person should contact the health district and discuss the situation.
The health district provides rapid testing at the Sexual Health and Wellness Clinic at Southern Village Plaza, located at 1209-3 Sunset Ave. in Springfield, and the Sexual Health and Wellness Clinic at the health district’s main office, located at 529 East Home Road Springfield.
The health district advises calling 937-390-5600 for more information or to make an appointment.