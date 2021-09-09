Ohio reports nearly 7,900 new COVID cases, most since January

For the third day in a row, Ohio recorded more than 3,000 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state.

Ohio reported 3,178 hospitalized COVID patients and 800 COVID patients in the ICU as of Thursday, according to ODH.

Coronavirus patients accounted for 11.8% of the state’s hospital beds and 18.19% of its ICU beds. Ohio has 21.2% of hospital beds and 21.19% of ICU beds available.

In the last day, the state recorded 255 hospitalizations and 24 ICU admissions. Ohio is averaging 180 hospitalizations a day and 18 ICU admissions a day in the last three weeks, according to ODH.

Nearly 61.5% of Ohioans 12 and older and 63.64% of adults have started the COVID vaccine series as of Thursday.

More than 56.75%of residents 12 and older 59.14% of adults have completed the vaccine, according to ODH.