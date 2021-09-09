Mu COVID variant detected in Ohio, but Delta still dominant

“[Mu and Lambda are] being seen all over the world and all over the country,” he said. “They don’t seem to be growing in the face of the Delta variant.”

According to the Association Press, the Mu variant accounts for fewer than 1% of global cases.

“We are going to have more variants,” said Dr. Joseph Gastaldo, medical director of infectious diseases at OhioHealth. “We will likely to get through the whole Greek alphabet. As we have more infections, we are expecting more variants.”

He also addressed concerns about reports indicating the Mu variant has a lower antibody response.

“There’s more to the immune response after you get vaccinated than the antibody level that’s induced,” Gastaldo said.

Explore Local health leaders urge area governments to enact mask mandates

While antibody levels may drop over time after being vaccinated, patients still have cell-mediated immunity, which will help protect people against a severe infection, he explained.

“Right now, there is no signal that the Mu variant will take over,” he said. “It’s all about Delta right now.”