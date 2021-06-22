springfield-news-sun logo
City of New Carlisle to ban parking on Pike Street

Downtown New Carlisle has several small businesses. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
News | 1 hour ago
By Tia Clyburn, Springfield
Busy apartment complex coupled with narrow street causing more parking difficulties, city manager says.

The city council of New Carlisle has decided to move forward with plans to ban parking on Pike Street between E. Jackson Street and E. Washington Street.

“Pike Street’s a very narrow street to begin with, and we had certain sections of that painted. The issue stems from what’s called ‘Pike Place’ now, it used to be Belle Manor Nursing Home, but a lot of the residents of the nursing home never drove, because they were at the nursing home,” said Randy Bridge, New Carlisle’s city manager.

Pike Place is now a busy apartment complex, causing more parking difficulties, he said.

“Now people are just parking wherever they want. So [city] council just decided to paint the whole entire strip yellow so no one can park there. The issues we were seeing was because the road is so narrow. On one side of Pike Street is actual, single-family residential houses, and across the street is the apartment complex,” Bridge said.

This has caused issues for those living in the residential houses, he said.

“With it not being a wide enough road to begin with, when people would park illegally, people would have a hard time backing out of their driveways from the single-family housing. So really the only way we could find to alleviate that is just to really hit home with no parking, making the whole thing no parking, and really beef up the police patrol to reinforce that. It’s not fair that the residents of the single-family houses can’t back out of their houses, especially in the morning when you gotta go to work, you gotta be able to get out of your driveway,” Bridge said.

For the latest information on the city of New Carlisle, please visit the city’s Facebook page or https://newcarlisle.net/.

