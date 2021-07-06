Clark County health district hosting COVID clinics weekly through July

Clinics are continuing as the Clark County Combined Health District works to get more people vaccinated.
The Clark County Combined Health District hosts several vaccine clinics a week.
There are multiple clinics scheduled throughout July, and more could be added, according to the CCCHD website. Walk-ins are welcome.
Here is where you can find vaccine clinics in Clark County, according to the CCCHD calendar.
CCCHD, 529 E. Home Road, will host a clinic from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday through Thursdays on July 5-8, 12-15, 19-22, and 26-29.
Circus Plaza (near Big Lots), 297 E. Leffel Lane, will host a drive-thru clinic from 1to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays on July 6, 13, 20, 27.
Southern Village, 1209-3 Sunset Ave., will host a clinic from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays on July 6, 9, 13, 16, 20, 23, 27 and 30.
Moderna will be the only vaccine available at the Southern Village clinics on Tuesdays.
Clark County had 14,264 cases and 306 deaths of the coronavirus as of Thursday afternoon, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
As of Thursday, 57,877 vaccination shots have been given in Clark County, according to ODH. Just over 43% of the county’s total population has received at least one shot. Nearly 40% has been fully vaccinated.