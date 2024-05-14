What’s happening this week: Farm tour, museum lecture and more

The next meeting of the Springfield-Clark County Safety Council is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. today at the Courtyard Marriott Downtown Springfield.

The topic is “Heat Stress: A Hot Topic” presented by Gage Scouvil from Safex.

A $30 fee is required to be paid at the door and includes breakfast. You do not have to be a safety council member to attend.

To register, visit https://business.greaterspringfield.com/events/.

Lead Course

The Clark County Combined Health District (CCCHD) is offering a free lead abatement certification course from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday through Thursday each day at OhioMeansJobs, 1345 Lagonda Ave., Building A.

Lost wages for both the five-day lead abatement course, and the one-day renovation, repair and painting certification will be reimbursed upon successful completion of the exam.

Homes built in the U.S. before 1978 are likely to have some lead-based paint. When the paint peels and cracks, it makes lead paint chips and dust. Any surface covered with lead-based paint where the paint may be worn by rubbing or friction is likely to cause lead dust including windows, doors, floors, porches, stairways, and cabinets.

Registration is underway. Participants can visit ccchd.com/lead to get signed up.

CCCHD lead testing is available weekdays by appointment. To schedule a lead test with CCCHD. call 937-390-5600 and ask for Randi at extension 266.

Farm Tour

Join Tecumseh Land Trust and the Finkes family for a tour of Finch Creek Farms to learn about rotational grazing, soil health and livestock health at 9:30 a.m. today at 1477 U.S. 68 South, Xenia, rain or shine.

The Finkes family will give a tour in a horse-drawn wagon to various pastures and discuss the importance of healthy pastures for high quality meat.

Bring a chair if you wish to be seated during the presentation and a water bottle. Muck boots or sturdy footwear are highly recommended.

For more information, contact Tecumseh Land Trust at 937-767-9490 or michele@tecumsehlandtrust.org.

Dinner

Concord United Methodist Church, 2963 N. State Route 560, will host a drive-thru chicken noodle dinner from 4 to 6:30 p.m. today.

The dinner will include homemade chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll, and dessert.

The cost is a donation. For questions, call 937-652-3764.

Museum Lecture

The Champaign Aviation Museum, 1652 N. Main St., will host a free lecture at 11 a.m. on Thursday in the museum library.

Bill Albers will present “Women in Aviation During World War II.” The lecture will cover young women flying in the US and Europe in both combat and non-combat situations. The subject includes WASPs, the Russian “Night Witches” and others.

This is a free event, and no registration is required.

Food Pantry

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 712 N. Fountain Ave., will host a drive-thru food pantry starting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

I.D. is required. The pantry distributes food every third Thursday of each month.

Explore Taco Bell coming to New Carlisle

Cancer Screening

May is National Skin Cancer and Melanoma Awareness Month, so Mercy Health – Springfield is planning a free skin cancer screening event from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, at Buckeye Dermatology, 247 S. Burnette Road, Suite 220.

The American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) recommends all adults have a skin cancer screening by a dermatologist at least once a year. Additionally, you should perform self-exams regularly and report any changes you notice in your skin to your doctor.

While the Mercy Health – Springfield Skin Cancer Screening event is free, appointments are required. Call 937-523-8617 to register.

Speaker Series

The Heritage Center will hold its latest Speaker Series program with The Roosevelts at 6 p.m. on Thursday,.

Teddy Roosevelt was an American politician, statesman, conservationist, naturalist and writer who served as the 26th president of the United States from 1901 to 1909. Spend an evening with the President and Mrs. Roosevelt as they delight with stories from the past.

The cost is $10, CCHS members are free. Registration is available at https://heritage.center/.

Musical

Springfield Civic Theatre will present “Annie Jr.,” the children’s version of the musical based on the comic strip Little Orphan Annie, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the John Legend Theater. The original Broadway production won the Tony Award for Best Musical and featured such songs as “Tomorrow” and “It’s the Hard Knock Life.”

Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, students, and veterans. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more. Tickets can be purchased at the Legend box office, (937) 505-2945 or at the website, jlttickets.org.