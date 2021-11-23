Clark County Educational Service Center selects new treasurer

Deborah Carson was appointed as the new treasurer and begins her new role on Dec. 1, according to a release from the ESC.

“Deborah’s past experience as an Assistant Treasurer bodes well for the Clark County Educational Service Center,” said Board President Cindy Knapp-Baird. “Her attention to detail, organizational skills, and friendly accessibility make her a welcomed asset to the Clark County Educational Service Center’s fiscal operations and the people that we serve.”