Clark County Educational Service Center selects new treasurer

The Clark County Educational Service Center (ESC) Board of Education has hired a new treasurer.
Deborah Carson was appointed as the new treasurer and begins her new role on Dec. 1, according to a release from the ESC.
“Deborah’s past experience as an Assistant Treasurer bodes well for the Clark County Educational Service Center,” said Board President Cindy Knapp-Baird. “Her attention to detail, organizational skills, and friendly accessibility make her a welcomed asset to the Clark County Educational Service Center’s fiscal operations and the people that we serve.”
Carson is replacing Juliana Wallace, who accepted another school treasurer position after serving the ESC for over 10 years.
Carson said she is honored to be selected as the next treasurer for the ESC.
“I feel grateful to have the opportunity to serve the children and families of Clark County. I look forward to building relationships with the staff, faculty and community that we serve,” she said.
Carson, the current assistant treasurer for North College Hill City Schools in Cincinnati, has held positions with Xenia Community Schools, Greene County Career Center and Dayton Early College Academy, the release stated. She has an extensive background in school finance and has held each position in a school treasurer’s office at some point of her career.
