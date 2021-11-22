springfield-news-sun logo
First Vax-2-School drawing today; winners to be announced next week

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
35 minutes ago

The first 75 winners of a $10,000 scholarship will be drawn today as part of an initiative aimed at increasing COVID-19 vaccination rates among younger Ohioans.

The state is awarding 150 $10,000 scholarships and five $100,000 scholarships as part of Vax-2-School. Anyone ages 5 to 25 who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register. The scholarships can be used at any Ohio college, university, trade school or career program.

To register, Ohioans or their guardians can visit https://ohiovax2school.com/ or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634). People should wait until they have received at least one dose of the vaccine before registering. To find a vaccine provider, visit https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/. Those who were previously vaccinated are also eligible to enter.

Winners will be selected using a random generator number, the same as the state used in the Vax-a-Million incentive. The winners will be announced on Twitter and Instagram at @ohiovax2school and at https://ohiovax2school.com/.

Winners of the $10,000 scholarships will be announced Nov. 29 through Dec. 3. The winners for the five $100,000 scholarships will be announced on Dec. 3 around 7:30 p.m. on the Ohio Lottery broadcast.

The registration next deadlines for the drawings are:

  • Nov. 28, 11:59 p.m. – eligible for the second drawing (75 $10,000 winners) and the grand prize drawing
  • Dec. 1, 11:59 p.m. – eligible for the grand prize drawing (five $100,000 winners)

Anyone who was not selected in the first drawing will automatically be entered in the next drawings. The other two drawings are scheduled to take place on Nov. 29 and Dec. 2.

