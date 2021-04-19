Clark County Dog Shelter pauses adoptions due to potential parvovirus exposure

The Clark County Dog Shelter will not be conducting adoptions for the next two weeks due to possible exposure to the contagious canine parvovirus, according to a statement from the county.
One dog recently adopted from the shelter was diagnosed with canine parvovirus, a contagious disease that can affect all dogs, but particularly unvaccinated dogs and puppies, the statement said.
There are currently no dogs at the shelter affected by the parvovirus at this time, the statement said, but adoptions are being halted out of an abundance of caution.
“The top priority at the Clark County Dog Shelter is always to ensure the health and well-being of the dogs we care for,” Dog Warden Sandi Click said. “The decision to halt adoptions is out of an abundance of caution. We have the protocol in place for incoming dogs during this time and wish to protect the dogs currently in our care from undue stress.”
Symptoms of parvovirus include lethargy, loss of appetite, bloating, fever, low body temperature, vomiting and severe or bloody diarrhea, according to the America Veterinary Medical Association.
Vaccination and proper hygiene procedures are recommended by the AVMA to prevent the virus. Parvovirus cannot be contracted by humans.
The shelter will continue the redemption process by appointment only throughout the 14 day period.
The shelter will also continue to update its Facebook page with strays that were impounded in order to help reunite them with their owner, per Ohio Revised Code, the statement said.
Licensing and microchip sales will also continue by appointment only. Adoptions are expected to resume on Monday, May 3.