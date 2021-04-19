Boil advisory issued for Lawrenceville water district customers

The Clark County Utilities Department is advising customers in the Lawrenceville water district to boil their drinking water today, according to a statement from the county.
The advisory is being issued due to water infrastructure repairs being performed this week by the Village of North Hampton. The advisory is expected to affect about 100 customers.
Clark County utility customers in Lawrenceville will be without water for several hours this morning while repairs are being made, the county said.
Customers affected should fill a pot with water, heat the water until bubbles come quickly from the bottom of the pot to the top, keep heating the water for one more minute, turn off the heat source and let the water cool and then pour the water into a clean, sanitized container.
Customers should use boiled water for drinking, brushing teeth, washing fruits and vegetables, preparing food and baby formula, making ice and giving to pets.
Customers in other areas of the Clark County Utilities water system are not affected by the order and do not need to boil their water.
For more information about the advisory, customers can contact 937-521-2150 and press option 2.