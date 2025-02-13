Clark County Dog Shelter closing through weekend due to surge in illnesses

Clark County Dog Warden Sandy Click visits with the dogs up for adoption in the Clark County Dog Shelter. FILE/BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

Clark County Dog Warden Sandy Click visits with the dogs up for adoption in the Clark County Dog Shelter. FILE/BILL LACKEY/STAFF
By
17 hours ago
The Clark County Dog Shelter is temporarily closed this week because of animal illnesses.

“Dogs get sick just like people, and there are so many viruses going around the human and animal population,“ according to a post on the shelter’s Facebook page.

“Sadly, we’ve observed a serious illness in a few of our dogs, and out of an abundance of caution, we need to observe and isolate our population to ensure their health. This does not mean mass euthanasia, as some assume. The veterinarians we work with are pleased with the care we give our dogs, and have recommended this.”

The shelter, at 5201 Urbana Road in Springfield, will evaluate the population this weekend in hopes to reopen Tuesday.

In the meantime, if you spot a stray dog, post a picture of that dog on social media in the “Animals Lost and Found in Springfield and Clark County” or your neighborhood groups to try and find the owner.

“Even if you’re not in a position to keep a stray at your home, posting the picture and location is helpful,“ the post stated, explaining the shelter needs to minimize the intake of dogs.

During the closure, the shelter can still help owners in redemption of their dog by calling 937-521-2140.

