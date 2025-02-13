Springfield schools closed today because of bus driver illnesses

All Springfield City School District schools will be closed today because of illnesses among bus drivers, the district announced this morning.
The district announced the news on social media on Thursday morning.
Due to a bus driver shortage related to illness, all schools will be closed today, February 13, 2025.Posted by Springfield City School District on Thursday, February 13, 2025
Illness among students or staff has closed multiple other schools and districts around the region in recent weeks.
Data showed a 24.6% increase in flu-related hospitalizations with 730 new hospitalizations reported statewide in early February, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
