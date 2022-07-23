Clark County dispatcher resigns after internal investigation finds she called 911 caller “a little liar”

However, the exact reasons for the resignation were not revealed by the sheriff’s office. The dispatcher had been on administrative leave since June 15 as an internal investigation launched. She submitted a letter of resignation on June 30, according to sheriff’s office records.

The internal investigation following a group of four people being rescued from the Mad River after being stranded on a log on June 13. The following day, one of the people who was rescued called the sheriff’s office to inquire about issuing a “formal complaint” about a dispatcher’s conduct during a 911 call, according to sheriff’s office records.