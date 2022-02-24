22CV0067: The Huntington National Bank v. Clark County Treasurer; Cheryl D. Hart; Jane Doe, the unknown spouse, if any, of David A. Spurgeon; Jane Doe, the unknown spouse, if any, James E. Spurgeon; Jane Doe, the unknown spouse, if any, Charles E. Spurgeon; John Doe, the unknown spouse, if any, of Cheryl D. Hart; James E. Spurgeon; Charles E. Spurgeon; Cheryl D. Hart; David A. Spurgeon, foreclosure.

