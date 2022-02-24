Hamburger icon
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Current cases:

22CV0067: The Huntington National Bank v. Clark County Treasurer; Cheryl D. Hart; Jane Doe, the unknown spouse, if any, of David A. Spurgeon; Jane Doe, the unknown spouse, if any, James E. Spurgeon; Jane Doe, the unknown spouse, if any, Charles E. Spurgeon; John Doe, the unknown spouse, if any, of Cheryl D. Hart; James E. Spurgeon; Charles E. Spurgeon; Cheryl D. Hart; David A. Spurgeon, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Jean Baptiste Therasse, 59, of Springvalley, New York, bus driver and Rose ESther Duverseau Elizaire, 41, of Springfield, none.

Brianna Marie Alcala, 22, of Springfield, production assembler and Caleb Dean Sherman, 26, of Springfield, process engineer.

