Nicholas Williams, 24, of South Charleston, utility worker and Erica Crawford, 23, of South Charleston, warehouse worker.

Sheriah Fleahman, 21, of Springfield, softline rep. and Cullan Chaffin, 24, of Springfield, grand finish.

Nathan Simpson, 26, of South Vienna, IT security and Ellyse Shafer, 25, of South Vienna, teacher.

Alaina Bowman, 19, of New Carlisle, server and Trenton Landes, 21, of Eldorado, OH, construction.

Property transfers:

Barbara L. and Ronald Szkody to Barbara Lynn Szkody, 5995 S. Tecumseh Road, Springfield; no fee