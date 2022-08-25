Marriage licenses:
BettyLynne Herzog, 25, of Springfield, warehouse and Kody Huffman, 30, of Springfield, behavioral technician.
Luz Borjas, 41, of Springfield, production labor and Erin Rodriguez Martinez, 48, of Springfield, self employed.
Zachary Zugelder, 26, of Enon, server and Caitlin Pierce, 24, of Fairborn, team lead.
Jacqueline Ruiz Mendoza, 33, of New Carlisle, factory and Hurieli De Leon Sanchez, 29, of New Carlisle, factory.
Nicholas Williams, 24, of South Charleston, utility worker and Erica Crawford, 23, of South Charleston, warehouse worker.
Sheriah Fleahman, 21, of Springfield, softline rep. and Cullan Chaffin, 24, of Springfield, grand finish.
Nathan Simpson, 26, of South Vienna, IT security and Ellyse Shafer, 25, of South Vienna, teacher.
Alaina Bowman, 19, of New Carlisle, server and Trenton Landes, 21, of Eldorado, OH, construction.
Property transfers:
Barbara L. and Ronald Szkody to Barbara Lynn Szkody, 5995 S. Tecumseh Road, Springfield; no fee