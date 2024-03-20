Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
32 minutes ago
X

Current cases:

24CV0114: Progressive Specialty Insurance Company v. Heather M. Thomas, action for money.

24CV0115: Progressive Direct Insurance Company v. Haley Samantha Thompson, action for money.

24CV0116: Amanda Hanson v. Erin Ballard, Michael Ballard, Farmers Insurance of Columbus, Inc., Ohio Department of Medicaid, personal injury.

24CV0117: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION v. William Mooty, action for money.

24CV0118: Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2019-3, U.S. Bank National Association, as Indenture Trustee v. Clark County Treasurer, Georgianna Sarven, Brandi White, Joshua White, foeclosure.

24CV0119: IH Credit Union v. Jamie Crowley, breach of contract.

24CV0120: Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Clark County Treasurer, Lyndsay Melvin, Seth Melvin, Unknown Spouse, if Any, of Lyndsay Melvin, Unknown Spouse, if Any, of Seth Melvin, foreclosure.

24CV0121: Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. Clark County Treasurer, Sandra Kay Lyons-Camp, Unknown Spouse of Sandra Kay Lyons-Camp

24CV0122: American Express National Bank v. Jennifer Schneider, action for money.

24CV0123: Brian A. Rose v. Director, Ohio Department of Job & Family Services, notice of appeal/civil.

24CV0124: Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2019-1, U.S. Bank National Association, as Indenture Trustee v. Clark County Treasurer, Jane Doe, Name Unknown, The Unknown Spouse of Frances M. Stewart if any, Frances M. Stewart, foreclosure.

24CV0125: BSI Financial Services v. Clark County Treasurer, OneMain Financial Group LLC, Sean B. Pennington, Timmy Ray Pennington, State of Ohio, Department of Taxation, foreclosure.

24CV0126: The Pavlatos Firm, LLC v. Intuit, Inc., action for money.

Property transfers:

Allison Bates to Allison Bates, trustee, 524 N. Scott St., New Carlisle; $0.

Joshua T. and Donald W. McKee Jr. to Neil J. Dellaria, 303 N. Clay St., New Carlisle; $205,000.

Timothy E. Zeller to Dylan Moyer, 315 N. Adams St., New Carlisle; $150,000.

Richard and Jonna Ledyard to Jonna Ledyar, 2100 Jacksonville Road, Springfield; $0.

Park National Bank Trustee to Victory L. and Judy B. Girdler, 3415 Turner Drive, Springfield; $150,000.

Vicky J. Trotter to Joy Creates LLC, 4566, 4610 Hominy Ridge Road, Springfield; $0.

Evan T. and Amy M. Thornton to Michelle Kemp, 8517 Wildlane Drive, South Charleston; $36,500.

Barbara G. Hart to Clark County Land Reutilization Corp, 4713 High St., Springfield; $0.

David G. and Vickie L. Hinderer to David G. and Vickie L. Hinderer, trustees, 2775 Woosley Road, South Charleston; $0.

Tracy L. Oberly to Russell A. and Rose L. White, 9144 Columbus-Cincinnati Road, South Charleston; $115,000.

Evan Egli to Danny J. Sanders, 500 Section Line Drive, South Charleston; $100,000.

Steven A. Scott to Jacob Scott, 3040 Rebert Pike, Springfield; $0.

U.S. Bank Trust NA Trustee to Deborah A. Warnock, 1325 Red Oak Circle, Springfield; $158,000.

Amber N. Hargett to John A. and Anna R. Rynders, 4338 Joy Drive, Enon; $20,000.

In Other News
1
Springfield’s Jazz Orchestra to highlight music of Sinatra, Basie
2
Clark County Municipal Court cases
3
Chris Clark will be next Clark County sheriff: ‘I can’t wait to serve’
4
The total solar eclipse of 1806: How a prediction from ‘The Prophet’...
5
Champaign County Pet of the Week
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top