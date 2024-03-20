24CV0115: Progressive Direct Insurance Company v. Haley Samantha Thompson, action for money.

24CV0116: Amanda Hanson v. Erin Ballard, Michael Ballard, Farmers Insurance of Columbus, Inc., Ohio Department of Medicaid, personal injury.

24CV0117: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION v. William Mooty, action for money.

24CV0118: Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2019-3, U.S. Bank National Association, as Indenture Trustee v. Clark County Treasurer, Georgianna Sarven, Brandi White, Joshua White, foeclosure.

24CV0119: IH Credit Union v. Jamie Crowley, breach of contract.

24CV0120: Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Clark County Treasurer, Lyndsay Melvin, Seth Melvin, Unknown Spouse, if Any, of Lyndsay Melvin, Unknown Spouse, if Any, of Seth Melvin, foreclosure.

24CV0121: Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. Clark County Treasurer, Sandra Kay Lyons-Camp, Unknown Spouse of Sandra Kay Lyons-Camp

24CV0122: American Express National Bank v. Jennifer Schneider, action for money.

24CV0123: Brian A. Rose v. Director, Ohio Department of Job & Family Services, notice of appeal/civil.

24CV0124: Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2019-1, U.S. Bank National Association, as Indenture Trustee v. Clark County Treasurer, Jane Doe, Name Unknown, The Unknown Spouse of Frances M. Stewart if any, Frances M. Stewart, foreclosure.

24CV0125: BSI Financial Services v. Clark County Treasurer, OneMain Financial Group LLC, Sean B. Pennington, Timmy Ray Pennington, State of Ohio, Department of Taxation, foreclosure.

24CV0126: The Pavlatos Firm, LLC v. Intuit, Inc., action for money.

Property transfers:

Allison Bates to Allison Bates, trustee, 524 N. Scott St., New Carlisle; $0.

Joshua T. and Donald W. McKee Jr. to Neil J. Dellaria, 303 N. Clay St., New Carlisle; $205,000.

Timothy E. Zeller to Dylan Moyer, 315 N. Adams St., New Carlisle; $150,000.

Richard and Jonna Ledyard to Jonna Ledyar, 2100 Jacksonville Road, Springfield; $0.

Park National Bank Trustee to Victory L. and Judy B. Girdler, 3415 Turner Drive, Springfield; $150,000.

Vicky J. Trotter to Joy Creates LLC, 4566, 4610 Hominy Ridge Road, Springfield; $0.

Evan T. and Amy M. Thornton to Michelle Kemp, 8517 Wildlane Drive, South Charleston; $36,500.

Barbara G. Hart to Clark County Land Reutilization Corp, 4713 High St., Springfield; $0.

David G. and Vickie L. Hinderer to David G. and Vickie L. Hinderer, trustees, 2775 Woosley Road, South Charleston; $0.

Tracy L. Oberly to Russell A. and Rose L. White, 9144 Columbus-Cincinnati Road, South Charleston; $115,000.

Evan Egli to Danny J. Sanders, 500 Section Line Drive, South Charleston; $100,000.

Steven A. Scott to Jacob Scott, 3040 Rebert Pike, Springfield; $0.

U.S. Bank Trust NA Trustee to Deborah A. Warnock, 1325 Red Oak Circle, Springfield; $158,000.

Amber N. Hargett to John A. and Anna R. Rynders, 4338 Joy Drive, Enon; $20,000.