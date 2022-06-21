BreakingNews
Local business owners uncertain of impact as Fed hikes interests rates
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Marriage licenses:

Maryann Ruth Rose, 21, of Springfield, N/A and Jason James Vanderpoel, 36, of Springfield, N/A.

David Andrew Beard, 32, of Springfield and Jessica Susan Clark, 31, of Springfield, self-employed.

Haylee Deann Flatt, 20, of Springfield, assistant store manager and Avery Wyatt Circle, 22, of Springfield, self-employed.

Carrie Leann Draper, 43, of Springfield, network coordinator and Scott Alan Miller, 53, of Woodburn, Ind., project manager.

Melissa Jean Drawdy, 50, of Springfield, group leader and Barbara Jean Curtin, 41, of Springfield, corrections program coordinator.

Clint Stephen Carosiellie, 36, of Springfield, field adjuster and Zoe Marie Voorhees, 25, of Springfield, dispatcher.

Taylor Rae Poland, 31, New Carlisle, esthetician and Kyle Douglas Pierson, 30, of New Carlisle, welder.

Brezea Real Davis, 23, of Springfield, service representative and Isaiah Tyrone Williams, 24, of Springfield, salesman.

