Leigh Dunkley, 25, of Springfield, mental health therapist and Damian Hamilton, 26, of Springfield, epoxy floor installer.

Brent Rankin, 31, of New Carlisle, press operator and Shelaine Komperdo, 42, of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, office manager.

Crystal Fitzgerald, 42, of Springfield, cook and Ronnett Johnson, 50, of Springfield, customer service rep.

Samantha Weingates, 24, of Enon, United States Air Force and Kaleb Evans, 26, of Enon, United States Air Force.

Rinaldi Dessalines, 37, of Springfield, bilingual assistant and Javan Smith, 36, of Springfield, banker.

Julner Merisier, 35, of Springfield, teacher and Marieline Florvil, 34, of Springfield, nurse.

Brandon Reynolds, 34, of Medway, commercial plumber and Chelsea Mead, 31, of Medway, stay at home mom.

Property transfers:

Janice S. and James Mullins Jr., to Janice S. Mullins, 1821 Warder St., Springfield; no fee

Jill A. Fenner to Gary and Carolyn Crable, 2027 Miracle Mile Road, Springfield; $240,000

Complete Home Rehabilitation LLC to Curtis Nicodemus, 304-306 E. Rose St., Springfield; no fee

New Deliverance Original Church of God to Jose Oscar Villatoro, Clifton Ave., Springfield; $12,000

Robert Frank James to Tina McCormick, 610 Gallagher St., Springfield; no fee

J. A. Butterfield LLC to Christa Marie and Mary Towe, 514 Rice St., Springfield; $55,000

Bobbie J. and Jashual L. Cline to Bobbie J. Cline, 102 E. Cassilly St., Springfield; no fee

Joyce A. and Terry L. McElwee to Jacquelynn Danielle Hawthorn, 318 Dover Road, Springfield; $275,000

Future Sights LLC to TC Ventures LLC, 127 Hampton Pl., Springfield; $165,000