Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

5 minutes ago

Marriage licenses:

Kayla Wright, 19, of Medway, CCMA and Dustin McCullough, 21, of Medway, sales.

Jose Meza-Velazquez, 39, of Springfield and Luz VillatoroBarrionuevo, 35, of Springfield, house keeper.

Isaac Thorpe, 25, of Springfield, mechanical engineer and Kathryn Davis, 24, of Plain City, outdoor adventure program.

Property transfers:

Debra J. and Thomas D. Kane Sr., to Charlotte Kidd, 3395 Flowerdale Road, Springfield; $150,000

J M S and Jennifer Shafer to Charles LLC, 4194 Autumn Creek Dr., Springfield; $550,000

John E. Reedy to Chad and Stephanie Strickfaden, 4324 Hummingbird Way, Springfield; $425,000

Robin Canter and Mark R. Cowles to Robin Canter Cowles, 5955 Knollwood Road, Springfield; no fee

Rodolfo Tenorio to Jose Antonio Davila, 4143 Ramsey Lane, Springfield; $110,000

Robert L. Bond and Stacy L. and Robert L. Bond, 1429 Groop Road, Springfield; no fee

Stephen J. and Cynthia L. Gudorf to Tyler S. Gudorf, 2000 Folk Ream Road, Springfield; $325,000

Kevin W. Rice to Tehans Property Management LLC, 4860 S. Pitchin Road, Springfield; $200,000

Kara M. and Michael A. Francis to Wilson J. and Michelle L. Detty, 6770 Old Columbus Road, South Vienna; $289,500

Darby L. Barker to Daniel R. and Judith A. Bruck, 923 Sylvan Shores Dr., South Vienna; $387,000

Tom L. Schein to Vanover Rentals LLC, 115 E. Main St., South Vienna; $43,000

Karen Finchum Johnson and Randy L. Johnson to Gary and Mitzie Gottfried, 8565 Columbus Cincinnati Road, South Charleston; $275,000

