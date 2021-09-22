Marriage licenses:
Robert Eugene Lane, 35, of Springfield, sales associate and Joi Lynne MacFarlane, 32, of Springfield, stay-at-home mom.
Tiffany Mary Kathleen Kuruzovich, 39, of Medway, property management and Kolby Wayne Watson, 43, of Medway, retired.
Alec Ian Ball, 28, of Springfield, IT help desk and Megan Leigh Nicewaner, 31, of Springfield, registered nurse.
Jason Donald Plank, 40, of South Charleston, warehouse and Julie Lynn Vallery, 34, of South Charleston, pharmacy technician.
Rickey Lee Hughes, 66, of Springfield, warehouse and Audrey Yolanda Boddie, 58, of Springfield, food service.
Nicholas Ray Shore, 36, of New Carlisle, property preservation and Jessie Lee Bolin, 31, of New Carlisle, deli associate.
Property transfers:
Triple MJR INV LLC to Coin Group LLC, 5625 Twitchell Road, Springfield; $506,000
Dolores J. and Eugene Clay to John and Laura Edwards, 4078 Ryland Dr., Springfield; $80,000
Dianna J. Hodge Frazier to Joseph G. Hodge and Diana J. Hodge Frazier, 4810 Tulane Road, Springfield; no fee
Shane C. Groves to Shane C. and Megan J. Groves, 4194 Phoenix Dr., Springfield; no fee
Kimberly Dawn Monhollen Trustee to Kevin Wade Monhollen, 5049 Middle Urbana Road, Springfield; no fee
Douglas M. and Amy S. Metz to Robert Thomas Wildberger Jr., 1130 Westmont Dr., Springfield; $139,900
Hannah J. Gilbert to Zachary and Christina Hoppes, 4710 Willowbrook Dr., Springfield; $195,000