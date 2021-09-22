Rickey Lee Hughes, 66, of Springfield, warehouse and Audrey Yolanda Boddie, 58, of Springfield, food service.

Nicholas Ray Shore, 36, of New Carlisle, property preservation and Jessie Lee Bolin, 31, of New Carlisle, deli associate.

Property transfers:

Triple MJR INV LLC to Coin Group LLC, 5625 Twitchell Road, Springfield; $506,000

Dolores J. and Eugene Clay to John and Laura Edwards, 4078 Ryland Dr., Springfield; $80,000

Dianna J. Hodge Frazier to Joseph G. Hodge and Diana J. Hodge Frazier, 4810 Tulane Road, Springfield; no fee

Shane C. Groves to Shane C. and Megan J. Groves, 4194 Phoenix Dr., Springfield; no fee

Kimberly Dawn Monhollen Trustee to Kevin Wade Monhollen, 5049 Middle Urbana Road, Springfield; no fee

Douglas M. and Amy S. Metz to Robert Thomas Wildberger Jr., 1130 Westmont Dr., Springfield; $139,900

Hannah J. Gilbert to Zachary and Christina Hoppes, 4710 Willowbrook Dr., Springfield; $195,000