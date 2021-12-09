springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Current cases:

21CV0363: John Barnett v. Beverly Davidson, Glenn Davidson, Grange Indemnity Insurance Company, Ohio Department of Medicaid c/o Ohio Attorney General Collection and Enforcement Section.

Marriage licenses:

Shyanne Madison White, 22, of Springfield, unemployed and Ryan Seth Sheets, 24, of Springfield, self-employed.

Kaleb Thomas McCaw, 21, of Springfield, director of HOPE Ministries and Tessa Carolyn Jenkins, 19, of Springfield, hostess and dance teacher.

Lenora Dianne Smedley, 60, of Springfield, retail store owner and Larry Homes Eldridge, 65, of Powell, retired.

