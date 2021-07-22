Cases called included:
21CV0208: Bank of New York Melton Trust Company v. Clark County Treasurer, Jane Doe, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, unknown administrator of the estate of Janice Y. Lewis.
All filings are up-to-date.
Property transfers:
Rehabs R. US. LLC to Maria Bernardo Matinez, 1636 Styer Dr., New Carlisle; $42,000
Trevor Mangan to Dyllan M. Saintignon, 1243 Burket Ave., New Carlisle; $137,000
JoAnn Stapleton to Rebecca J. Burk, 1272 Klose Ave., New Carlisle; no fee
Bruce C. and Patricia I. Everhart to Particia I. Everhart, 4909 Shannon Ave., Springfield; no fee
John Bryan to Brandi N. and David R. Reffitt, 1167 Steven Circle Dr., New Carlisle; $189,900
Robert L. Smith to Allison and Nicholas Zinsler, 6448 Overland Dr., New Carlisle; $305,000
Jeffrey E. Troxell to Virginia and James F. Lapoint, 1130 N. Buena Vista Road, South Vienna; $276,000
KND to Scott and Jessica Maddox, 9422 S. Charleston Pk., South Charleston; $359,900
Frank M. McCubbin Sr., to Jerri Kay and Frank M. McCubbin Jr., 6070 Old Columbus-Cincinnati Road, South Charleston; no fee
Frank M. McCubbin to Susan M. McCubbin, 6031 Old Columbus-Cincinnati Road, South Charleston; no fee
Dustin M. Watkins to Erin Dearth, 3915 Sparkhill Dr., Enon; $125,000
Alex Griego to Kristie Grimm, 5249 Saum St., Fairborn; $217,400