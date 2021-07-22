Trevor Mangan to Dyllan M. Saintignon, 1243 Burket Ave., New Carlisle; $137,000

JoAnn Stapleton to Rebecca J. Burk, 1272 Klose Ave., New Carlisle; no fee

Bruce C. and Patricia I. Everhart to Particia I. Everhart, 4909 Shannon Ave., Springfield; no fee

John Bryan to Brandi N. and David R. Reffitt, 1167 Steven Circle Dr., New Carlisle; $189,900

Robert L. Smith to Allison and Nicholas Zinsler, 6448 Overland Dr., New Carlisle; $305,000

Jeffrey E. Troxell to Virginia and James F. Lapoint, 1130 N. Buena Vista Road, South Vienna; $276,000

KND to Scott and Jessica Maddox, 9422 S. Charleston Pk., South Charleston; $359,900

Frank M. McCubbin Sr., to Jerri Kay and Frank M. McCubbin Jr., 6070 Old Columbus-Cincinnati Road, South Charleston; no fee

Frank M. McCubbin to Susan M. McCubbin, 6031 Old Columbus-Cincinnati Road, South Charleston; no fee

Dustin M. Watkins to Erin Dearth, 3915 Sparkhill Dr., Enon; $125,000

Alex Griego to Kristie Grimm, 5249 Saum St., Fairborn; $217,400