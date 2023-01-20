William W. and Mary E. Nevius to Mary E. Nevius, 1601 Sierra Ave., Springfield; none.

Carol A. and Lisa N. Anderson to Tracie Geiger, 4432 Ridgewood Road, Springfield; $127,000.

Janolyn A. Chase to Gene D. and Shella I. Howard, 4885 Brannan Drive, Springfield; none.

Sandra M. Crawford to Sandra M. Crawford, trustee, 4535 Reno Lane, Springfield; none.

Danny E. and Suzanne Bostick to Suzanne Bostick, 1521 Victorian Way, Springfield; none.

William C. and Connie E. Colwell to Pam B. and Tim E. Norman, trustee, 1992 Willoughby Ave., Springfield; $170,000.

Thomas C. and Joan E. Springer to Joan E. Springer, 1945 Shady Oak Court, Springfield; none.

Andrew J. and Judy L. Woodgeard to Andrew J. and Judy L. Woodgeard, trustees, 2061 E. National Road, Springfield; none.

Ridder Family LLC to Samuel M. Ridder, Weber Road, Springfield; none.

Toby Sanders to Eric and Jo Ellen Van Horn, 1116 Cheyenne Ave., Springfield; $187,000.

Renee B. Eaton to Renee B. and Steven W. Conley, 4920 Ridgewood Road, Springfield; none.

Linda S. O Leary to Melissa S. Hube, 4124 Willowbrook Drive, Springfield; none.

Jessica L. Brown to Steve Becker, 5304 Ridgewood Road, Springfield; $220,000.