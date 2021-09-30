Marcie Renea Sparks, 31, of Fairborn, hair stylist and Christopher Michael Straight, 34, of Fairborn, supervisor.

Property transfers:

Kathryn M. Randenburg to Robert M. and Kristy K. Elrod, 800 McKees Mill Run, New Carlisle; $285,900

Hal Don Properties LLC to Rodz Bros Construction & Remodeling LLC, 720 Colony Trail, New Carlisle; $20,000

Peggy Lee Miller and Michael O. Flinn to Chassity A. Brugler, 100 S. Clay St., New Carlisle; $155,000

Elvera R. Buckmaster to McKee Investments LLC, 601 W. Madison St., New Carlisle; $70,500

Cheryl L. Schock to The Cornell Group LLC, 306.5 Jefferson St., New Carlisle; $59,100

Opal M. Stephens to Dylan Rogers, 603 Spinning Road, New Carlisle; $115,000

Kimberly A. Gentry to Justin Alex Kelly and Darain Lyn Hill, 939 Firewood Dr., New Carlisle; $129,000

Brandi M. and Kenneth A. Amburgey Jr., to Zoe M. Hill and Leif Robert Grieshop, 306 Drake Ave., New Carlisle; $112,000

Norma J. Errett to Belinda K. Emory, 5498 Willowdale Road, Springfield; $140,000

Lisa M. and Daniel Dean Hrinko to Paul Baker, Ballentine Park, Springfield; $275,000