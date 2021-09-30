springfield-news-sun logo
29 minutes ago

Marriage licenses:

Sydney Kaylynn Swan, 23, of Springfield, manager and Anthony Michael Kitchen, 25, of Springfield, manager.

Brian Christopher Bodine, 42, of Springfield, contractor and Sarah Michelle Hamm, 32, of Springfield, librarian.

Sydney Shyan Chaney, 22, of New Carlisle, teller and Jacob Thomas Poling, 22, of New Carlisle, diesel mechanic.

Laura Catherine Pelstring, 32, of Brooklyn, New York, interior designer and Travis Stewart Hope, 34, of Brooklyn New York, architect.

Marcie Renea Sparks, 31, of Fairborn, hair stylist and Christopher Michael Straight, 34, of Fairborn, supervisor.

Property transfers:

Kathryn M. Randenburg to Robert M. and Kristy K. Elrod, 800 McKees Mill Run, New Carlisle; $285,900

Hal Don Properties LLC to Rodz Bros Construction & Remodeling LLC, 720 Colony Trail, New Carlisle; $20,000

Peggy Lee Miller and Michael O. Flinn to Chassity A. Brugler, 100 S. Clay St., New Carlisle; $155,000

Elvera R. Buckmaster to McKee Investments LLC, 601 W. Madison St., New Carlisle; $70,500

Cheryl L. Schock to The Cornell Group LLC, 306.5 Jefferson St., New Carlisle; $59,100

Opal M. Stephens to Dylan Rogers, 603 Spinning Road, New Carlisle; $115,000

Kimberly A. Gentry to Justin Alex Kelly and Darain Lyn Hill, 939 Firewood Dr., New Carlisle; $129,000

Brandi M. and Kenneth A. Amburgey Jr., to Zoe M. Hill and Leif Robert Grieshop, 306 Drake Ave., New Carlisle; $112,000

Norma J. Errett to Belinda K. Emory, 5498 Willowdale Road, Springfield; $140,000

Lisa M. and Daniel Dean Hrinko to Paul Baker, Ballentine Park, Springfield; $275,000

