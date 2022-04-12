BreakingNews
Springfield resident wins national powerlifting title
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Current cases:

22CV0143: American Express National Bank v. Jennifer Gualtieri, breach of contract.

22CV0144: IH Credit Union v. Gaige A. Lough, replevin.

22CV0145: Horace R. Greene v. John Logue, Whitehall Inc., Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, bureau of workers comp appeal.

22CV0146: Tracy Marshall v. Kelle Murley, Kelle Heldman, 855 Petlift LLC c/o Legaline Corporate Services Inc.

22CV0147: SoFi Lending Corp. as attorney-in-fact for Regions Bank c/o Zwicker Associates, P.C. v. Jordi Arimany, breach of contract.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Christopher Allan Dirlam, 53, of Springfield, logistics and Natasha Ryan Hepp, 41, of Springfield, management.

Jennifer Ann Moore, 51, of Fairborn, administrative and Steven Boyd, 58, of Fairborn, retired.

Allison Ann Parrill, 28, of Midlothian, Tex., manager - higher education and Benjamin David Dillahunt, 29, of Midlothian, Tex., meteorologist.

Louis Jean, 44, of Springfield, electric and Sarah Laurant, 32, of Springfield, couturier.

Mary Elizabeth Pruett, 22, of Springfield, patient care tech and Seth David Skinner, 23, of Springfield, office manager.

Shane Allen Wright Jr., 19, of Springfield, Taco Bell and Brooklyn Heart Whited, 21, of Springfield, Taco Bell.

Rebecca Ann Smith, 58, of Springfield, disability and William Lee Smith, 80, of Springfield, retired.

